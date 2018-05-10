Home Business

US sanctions to have minimal impact on Iran-India trade

Iran, one of the major exporters of oil and natural gas to India and global markets will have a tough time in exporting its natural resources.

Published: 10th May 2018 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: US president Donald Trump’s decision to reinstate sanctions on Iran will not have much impact on India’s trade relations with Iran, Commerce Secretary Rita Teotia said on Wednesday.

“The sanctions were in place for so many years. There was a partial lifting by the Obama administration and that did not see a surge of exports from India. Our trade with Iran has remained at even levels. I do not expect any significant shift or sudden shutdown in trade with Iran,” Teotia said.

When asked if the two countries will go back to the earlier banking arrangement for buying natural gas and oil, Teotia said the Rupee-Riyal arrangement was never terminated. “The Rupee-Riyal arrangement that existed is in existence,” she said.

Iran, one of the major exporters of oil and natural gas to India and global markets will have a tough time in exporting its natural resources at a time when demand for the fossil fuel is the highest in Asian countries amid a cut down in supply by other oil producing nations.

Experts says even though exports from India might grow post the new sanction, what will impact India is the upward movement in international crude prices in the coming days, as the sanctions raise concerns that the global supply of oil will be squeezed.

Post the announcement of Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, the price of Brent Crude on Wednesday was up by almost three per cent at $76.75 per barrel, highest level since November 2014.
A leading official of a state-owned refinery said that there will some impact on India’s oil demand and consumption because of the sanctions, but it won’t be very high. It has to be noted that India’s import of oil from Iran has declined in recent times.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Iran India Iran trade Donald Trump US sanctions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Walmart shares sink after Rs 1 lakh crore Flipkart buyout

Panel to review Finance Commission Terms of Reference

Real performing India is not on radar: Economist S Gurumurthy

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona