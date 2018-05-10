Home Business

Walmart shares sink after Rs 1 lakh crore Flipkart buyout

India’s online retail space will now be dominated by two American companies

Published: 10th May 2018 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Ending weeks of speculation, the world’s largest retailer Walmart on Wednesday officially confirmed its plan to take control of India’s largest e-commerce firm Flipkart. The US giant would pump in $16 billion (Rs 1.07 lakh crore) for a 77 per cent stake in the Bengaluru-based firm, making it one of the largest deals in the e-commerce space globally.

However, the markets gave a resounding thumbs down to the news on Wednesday with Walmart shares touching the lowest intraday price since October. The deal is expected to dent the retail giants profits in the near term.

Notably, India’s online retail market will now be dominated by two American companies. Already, US e-commerce giant Amazon has been aggressively expanding its presence in India. With Walmart’s entry, the dynamics of the retail landscape will change dramatically as Flipkart will get additional resources and expertise to take on Amazon. According to a recent Forrester report, Amazon and Flipkart together enjoy over 65 per cent share in the Indian e-retail market.

While Walmart will pick up majority stake in Flipkart, the remaining will be held by existing stake holders including co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent Holdings, Tiger Global Management and Microsoft. Co-founder Sachin Bansal and SoftBank Group will exit.

The deal values the loss-making home-grown start-up at $21 billion (`1.38 lakh crore), a huge jump from $12 billion estimated last year. This is not surprising given the explosive growth of the e-retail market in India, which is estimated to touch $200 billion by 2026.

Walmart and Flipkart will maintain their distinct brands and operating structures. Also, both companies are in talks with more potential investors. Google’s parent Alphabet Inc is also reportedly likely to join Walmart to pick up stake in Flipkart.

Traders, SJM oppose deal

Walmart-Flipkart deal evoked sharp reaction from traders and RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch. While CAIT accused Walmart of trying to dominate the retail trade in India, SJM alleged the US firm of circumventing rules for a “back-door entry” into the Indian market

$10bn
The erosion in Walmart’s market capitalisation after investors on Wednesday reacted negatively to the retail giant’s decision to acquire Flipkart

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Panel to review Finance Commission Terms of Reference

Real performing India is not on radar: Economist S Gurumurthy

Iran nuclear deal exit by US leads to spurt in oil prices

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona