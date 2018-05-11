Airtel-Telenor and Vodafone-Idea merger to get clearance soon

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson take Sunrsiers to IPL plays-off after Rishbah Pant special
BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha not happy with aggressive tone of PM Narendra Modi's speeches during Karnataka election campaign
Tourist from Haryana goes missing in south Kashmir
Ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont rejects his re-appointment as leader
Israel-Iran flare-up raises spectre of major confrontation
Man linked to international fake Indian currency racket arrested in Delhi