Home Business

Amid looming US sanctions, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited's snags might worsen due to Iranian stake

The company is also in the middle of getting a BFIR approval for the refurbishment of a massive Rs 27,000 crore Nagapattinam refinery.

Published: 11th May 2018 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Oil

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IndianOil Corporation’s subsidiary Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) might have a mere 90-day window to figure out what impact any likely sanction by the United States on Iran would have on the refinery.

The public sector firm, in which Naftiran Intertrade, the Swiss subsidiary of National Iranian Oil Company holds nearly 15 per cent stake, said it would have to figure out a way to procure crude in case sanctions are imposed on the country.

“We are a significant buyer of Iranian crude. So I’m sure we’d be able to find out a solution which is good for the company and the country,” said Sanjiv Singh, chairman of IndianOil, at an event on Thursday.

However, in the case of a geopolitical situation where the oil prices are no more lead by fundamentals, the public sector company would also seek alternative ways of catering to the Indian market.

IndianOil Corp has started importing shale oil into India since November last year.

However, much is in tow for Chennai Petroleum Corporation. The company is also in the middle of getting a BFIR approval for the refurbishment of a massive Rs 27,000 crore Nagapattinam refinery, meeting the
refinery needs due to an advancement in BS-VI implementation and the merger talks with IOC that would save the company in a volatile market situation.

CPCL has been through a rough patch in the recent years and was even referred to the BIFR in 2014-15, due to the dilution of more than 50 per cent in its net worth, to Rs 1,655 crore as on March 31, 2015.

The company managed to turn around in 2016 and by end of March 2017, its net worth was Rs 3,314 crore.

However, the company’s profit after tax fell to Rs 913 crore as against the Rs 1,365 crore during 2016-2017, mainly due to the inclusion of the previous year’s tax incidence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IOC CPCL IndianOil Corporation Chennai Petroleum Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Life Insurance Corporation of India

LIC South Zone’s business grows by 9 per cent

Indian Bank to shift focus to retail, agriculture and MSME sectors

Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India posts Rs 2,583 crore net loss

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies