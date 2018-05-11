Home Business

Bank unions announce 48-hour strike from May 30

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) proposed the strike beginning 6 a.m. on May 30, till 6 a.m. on June 1, demanding early revision of wages.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Union Bank of India

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Over 10 lakh bankers in government and private banks will go on a 48-hour strike starting on May 30, said an All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) leader.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) proposed the strike beginning 6 a.m. on May 30, till 6 a.m. on June 1, demanding early revision of wages. The wage revision has been due since November 1, 2017.

"The strike notice has been served to Indian Banks Association (IBA) representing the bank management and the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), New Delhi," C.H. Venkatachalam, General Secretary, AIBEA, told IANS.

The UFBU is an umbrella body of nine unions in the banking sector representing staff and officers. Wage revision talks between UFBU and IBA held in Mumbai on May 5 had ended in a failure.

Venkatachalam said the IBA offered an increase of 2 per cent over the total wage bill of the banks as on March 31, 2017.

In the last 10th Bipartite Wage Settlement that was made effective from November 1, 2012, the IBA had agreed to a hike of 15 per cent over the total wage bill.

The unions had rejected the IBA offer, Venkatachalam said.

While the government had asked the IBA to conclude the wage revision settlement before November 1, 2017, the latter has been delaying, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bank unions 48-hour strike All India Bank Employees Association Bank Employees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

Nifty, Sensex rise in line with broader Asia; post biggest weekly gain in five

Apple, Goldman Sachs may launch credit card next year

SoftBank undecided on exiting Flipkart

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood
World's biggest film festival in Cannes is the celebration of cinema which is held every year in May at Cannes, a picture-perfect city located on the French Riviera. The 71st edition of the Festival de Cannes (May 8-19) will once again witness an impressi
Cannes 2018: Kangana's retro looks, Deepika's Haute Couture gown, Lupita Nyong'o in Dior and many more