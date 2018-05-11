Home Business

Nifty, Sensex rise in line with broader Asia; post biggest weekly gain in five

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.82 percent at 35,535.79, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.84 percent higher at 10,806.5.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

Image used for representational purpose

By Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian shares closed higher on Friday, helped by a recovery in financials such as Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd, while stronger Asian equities after soft U.S. inflation data soothed worries of faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve also boosted sentiment.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.82 percent at 35,535.79, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.84 percent higher at 10,806.5.

Both the indexes closed at their highest level since February 1 and recorded their biggest weekly gain in five.

Among top gainers, Asian Paints closed 5.65 percent higher, while HDFC ended up 1.35 percent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Union Bank of India

Bank unions announce 48-hour strike from May 30

Apple, Goldman Sachs may launch credit card next year

SoftBank undecided on exiting Flipkart

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood