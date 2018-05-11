Union Bank of India posts Rs 2,583 crore net loss

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Public sector lender Union Bank of India reported a net loss of Rs 2,583 crore for the quarter ended March 31, primarily due to higher provisions for bad loans. According to the financial statement released by the bank, it had posted a net profit of Rs 109 crore for the same period last year.

For the entire financial year, the lender’s net loss stood at Rs 5,247 crore, compared with a profit of Rs 556 crore in 2016-17.

Managing director and chief executive officer Rajkiran Rai G also stated that during the quarter the bank did not avail any dispensations given by the Reserve Bank of India. The apex bank had given a provision to keep only 40 per cent for the accounts referred to the National Company Law Tribunal, but the lender did not use it and the actual provision on these accounts was 60 per cent.

“On the gratuity part, RBI has given a provision to spread it to three quarters, but we have taken full provision hit in the fourth quarter. These are the reasons loss figure in the quarter looks a bit high,” the banker said.

The bank also did not take the benefit of spreading the mark-to-market losses in the next three quarters, but instead booked all the losses in March quarter itself. Total provision rose to Rs 4,473 crore, against Rs 2,025 crore. Provisions for bad loans stood at Rs 5,639 crore, against Rs 1,505 crore last year. The bank said its total deposit grew from Rs 3,78,392 crore as on March 31, 2017 to Rs 4,08,502 crore as on March 31, 2018 — showing a growth of 8 per cent.

Bank’s global advances grew by 4 per cent to Rs 3,13,860 crore by March 2018 from Rs 3,01,684 crore a year ago. Domestic advances increased by 5.9 per cent to Rs 2,88,336 crore from Rs 2,72,238 crore a year ago.