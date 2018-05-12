Home Business

Domestic airlines' ticket-pricing algorithms under CCI scanner

Issue of sharp rise in airfare pricing came to light during the Jat agitation in early 2016, when rail and road connectivity were severely affected in many parts of the country.

Published: 12th May 2018 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid instances of sharp fluctuations in air ticket pricing, Competition Commission of India (CCI) has planned to assess algorithms used by domestic airlines for ticket pricing to check for possible cartelization. CCI, the watchdog, keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors. Issue of sharp rise in airfare pricing came to light during the Jat agitation in early 2016, when rail and road connectivity were severely affected in many parts of the country.

Officials said the CCI has been looking into the issue of fluctuating airline ticket prices after that. Speaking on the sidelines of a conference organised by industry body Assocham, CCI Chairperson D K Sikri said the regulator is looking at how algorithms function when it comes to pricing of air tickets in order to check for possible cartelization.

At the conference, Sikri said collusion among digital players through self-learning algorithms is one of the biggest challenges that are being faced by competition law enforcers. He wondered how the sudden rise in airfares for flights between Chandigarh and Delhi during the Jat agitation could have happened. “We asked the airlines. (They said) we don’t know, the algorithms are driving it up. What are algorithms? These are not kind of systems that are moving on their own. Somebody has designed them, logic has been put into it,” Sikri said.

“They (airlines) say we have these indicators and variables, but they are not showing the weightage given to them. So, we are talking to a lot of technical people ... how we bring them down to understanding these algorithms,” he added. The official said that one suggestion was for the CCI to develop its own algorithm to look at the issue, but that would require a huge investment. Another suggestion, he said, was to develop a hypothesis and “tell them (airlines) to satisfy the hypothesis with their algorithm. If it fails, hold them responsible”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Domestic airlines airfare Competition Commission of India air ticket pricing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Indian pharma firms bear brunt of US President Trump drug stance

Fortis

Certainty of liquidity convinces Fortis Board

ArcelorMittal Q1 net profit up 19 per cent at USD 1.2 billion

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood