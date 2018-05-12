Home Business

Government plans to propose nationwide ban on petcoke as a fuel

The government proposal follows a ban ordered by the Supreme Court in October on burning petroleum coke in the region around the capital of New Delhi.

Published: 12th May 2018 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of a woman wearing a face mask to protect against air pollution in New Delhi. (Shekhar Yadav | Express Photo Service)

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: India's government plans to propose banning burning petroleum coke as a fuel nationwide to comply with a Supreme Court request as part of a long-running case to clean the country's air, two government sources said on Friday.

The government proposal follows a ban ordered by the Supreme Court in October on burning petroleum coke in the region around the capital of New Delhi.

An oil refinery by-product, petroleum coke, or petcoke, is used as a fuel because of its higher energy content than coal, but it releases larger amounts of carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide, which can cause lung disease and acid rain.

The government would expand the New Delhi ban across the country while still allowing petcoke to be used in the limestone and cement industries, said the sources who declined to be named. The proposal must be submitted to the court by June 30.

The sulphur emissions that are usually given off when petcoke is burned are instead absorbed during the cement-making process. More than half of India's petcoke demand of 27 million tonnes is imported, mostly from the United States, according to industry estimates.

India is home to the world's 14 most polluted cities based on 2016 data measuring concentrations in the air of particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns, which is particularly hazardous since they can lodge deep in the lungs. The country is also the world's biggest consumer of petcoke.

The government decided to propose the nationwide restriction on petcoke after officials from the ministries of the environment, petroleum and natural gas, and commerce deliberated various options, including an outright ban on consumption and a ban only on imports, the sources said.

The ministries did not reply to emails seeking comment.

The government was ordered to submit the proposal so the Supreme Court can rule on a petition seeking steps to clear India's air that was first raised in 1985.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ban petroleum coke

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says too early to predict US sanctions' impact on Iran oil imports

Walmart may launch IPO for Flipkart in as early as four years

Jio's Rs 199 post plan likely to trigger tariff war: Experts

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka goes to poll; 5 crore voters to decide state's fate
They are the darlings of football fans all around the world but never before have contested in the biggest stage of international football ever before. Here are five present-day superstars for whom Russia is going to be the first World Cup of their career
Five superstars who are going to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Russia