GST Council's Group of Ministers to check fiscal impact of tax concession

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted by the GST Council to look into incentivising digital payments will examine the fiscal impact of proposed tax concessions. According to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, who heads the panel, it will also study “international best practices” on moving towards a less-cash economy.

The five-member GoM includes Gujarat Deputy CM Nitinbhai Patel, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Haryana Excise & Taxation Minister Capt Abhimanyu and Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal. The GST Council had last week deliberated on giving a concession of two per cent in GST rate (where the tax rate is three per cent or more) to consumers making payment through cheques or digital modes. The discount would be capped at Rs 100 per transaction.

“The GoM will meet one more time as there are issues to be discussed, including the benefits or losses to the exchequer,” Modi said, stating that the GoM will meet again in 10 days and finalise its view, which would then be recommended to the GST Council. “In the mean time the officials will collect some data on the revenue implication and the gains. Issues raised by various states will be taken into account,” he said.