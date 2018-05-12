Home Business

Independent director Ravi Venkatesan quits Infosys Board

Venkatesan’s departure comes close on the heels of a whistleblower reportedly writing to SEBI to take action against independent directors.

Published: 12th May 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan has stepped down from the board with immediate effect to accept “an exciting new opportunity”. This is the first Board-level departure the company is seeing since Nandan Nilekani took over the chairmanship of the IT major more than eight months ago. Venkatesan has been an independent director since 2011 and served briefly as co-chairman from April 2017 at a time when co-founder N R Narayana Murthy was gunning for then company management led by Chairman R Seshasayee and CEO Vishal Sikka over corporate governance issues.

Venkatesan’s departure comes close on the heels of a whistleblower reportedly writing to the Securities and Exchange Board of India to take action against independent directors, including Venkatesan, over the Infosys’ board’s controversial decisions on the Panaya and Skava acquisitions. On his departure, Venkatesan said, “I joined the Board at a time when Infosys was beginning the complex journey of transitioning from founder-led to professional management. This was also a time of tectonic industry shifts. I am pleased that this mission has been accomplished.

Infosys is strong, in good hands, and is gaining momentum.” Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani hinted that that former board member’s next stint will be in the social sector. Acknowledging his contribution, Nilekani said, “Ravi has been a champion for driving social impact and it is desire to do more that led to his request for stepping off the Board. I am delighted that he will be pursuing an exciting opportunity in this area.” Nilekani also said the board would miss his passion, strategic insights and personal warmth. Venkatesan is also non-executive chairman of Bank of Baroda.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Infosys Ravi Venkatesan Vishal Sikka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Indian pharma firms bear brunt of US President Trump drug stance

Fortis

Certainty of liquidity convinces Fortis Board

ArcelorMittal Q1 net profit up 19 per cent at USD 1.2 billion

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood