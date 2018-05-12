Home Business

Lok Ranjan shifted out; to continue on ICICI Board

The Finance Ministry on Friday put all speculations to rest, announcing that Ranjan will continue on the bank’s Board.

Published: 12th May 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In A surprise move, Lok Ranjan, joint secretary with Department of Financial Services (DFS) and the Central government’s nominee on ICICI Bank Board, has been transferred to the Personnel Ministry. However, he would continue to serve ICICI Bank Board as independent director, the government said. In a late night development, the government transferred Ranjan to Department of Personnel, which led to assumptions that somebody else will now replace him on the ICICI Board. The Finance Ministry on Friday put all speculations to rest, announcing that Ranjan will continue on the bank’s Board.

“Lok Ranjan will be government nominee director on the Board of ICICI Bank despite his transfer,” Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said on Friday. In an earlier instance, Praveen Garg, who was joint secretary in Department of Economic Affairs, has continued to be on the IDBI Bank Board, despite being transferred to Ministry of Environment in March this year. Ranjan was appointed on the ICICI Bank Board last month in place of Amit Agarwal, another joint secretary in the DFS.

His appointment came immediately after Chanda Kocchar’s name surfaced in media for her alleged involvement in sanctioning of Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon group, which was in partnership with her husband Deepak Kochhar’s firm. With all eyes on the ICICI Board meets on Monday and Tuesday, Ranjan skipped both the meetings. Sources in the Finance Ministry cited the Union government’s reluctance to interfere in the matter till the investigation is on, for the joint secretary’s absence from these meetings.

