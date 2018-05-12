Uniform norms on ethanol blending to aid automakers: Yamaha

Gayathree Ganesan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Standardising ethanol blending norms across states by the Centre would aid automakers in building better fuel-injection systems to meet the looming demand for vehicles in the country, said Yasuo Ishihara, Managing Director of Yamaha Motor India’s R&D wing.

“The ethanol-methanol-petrol blend is different for every state. In one state, there is a requirement for 20 per cent ethanol blend, while in some other, there is a 10 per cent blend, and then there is methanol too. The government should standardise fuel-blending norms across the country,” Ishihara said. The Indian two-wheeler sector, which comprises 12 Original Equipment Manufacturers who reveal their monthly sales to apex body SIAM, recorded a 15.98 per cent uptick in sales for the first time in financial year 2017-2018. The growth rate comes after the two-wheeler industry emerged from the de-growth it had been reporting for six consecutive months since the demonetisation exercise in November 2016.

“The oil price rise has been recurring and this has been tough for manufacturers. To keep their revenue on the rise, automakers might have to diversify into electric buses or make automobile engines that can run on alcohol-based fuel or biofuel,” Ishihara added. However, he said Yamaha will not be venturing into making electric buses in the near future. The company, which has shifted its strategy from making cost-efficient components to include features like Internet of Things (IoT) in bikes for India, said it would be spending nearly Rs 100 crore in the next two to three years to manufacture electric vehicles, IoT and BS-VI compatible components for bikes. Ishihara also said that automakers completely switching to electric vehicles by 2030 would be impossible in India.

“Yamaha already makes electric vehicle components for other markets. We can bring them to India in no time. But the lacunae in public infrastructure for these vehicles — like charging stations, battery changing ports and the national power generating capacity — would make it difficult for the consumers to use electric vehicles,” Ishihara said.