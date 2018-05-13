State-run lender Oriental Bank of Commerce posts 16.50 billion fourth-quarter loss

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: India's state-run Oriental Bank of Commerce reported a 16.50 billion-rupee ($245 million) net loss for its fourth quarter on Saturday as bad loans surged due to new central bank rules.

The bank posted losses of 12.18 billion rupees a year ago.

Indian banks, already burdened by a near-record 9.5 trillion rupees of soured loans, have been expected to report a further rise in the March quarter after the Reserve Bank of India withdrew loan restructuring schemes to hasten a clean-up.