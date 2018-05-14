Home Business

Assam to roll out intra-state e-way bill from May 16, Rajasthan on May 20

From April 1, the government had launched the electronic way or e-way bill system for moving goods worth over Rs 50,000 from one state to another.

NEW DELHI: E-way bill for intra-state movement of goods valued over Rs 50,000 would be mandatory in Assam and Rajasthan from May 16 and May 20, respectively, according to a finance ministry statement.

The same for intra or within the state movement has been rolled out from April 15.

So far 18 states, including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Union Territory like Puducherry have made e-way bill mandatory for intra-state movement of goods.

Till May 13, more than 4.15 crore e-way bills have been generated which includes more than 1 crore e-way bills for intra-state movement of goods.

"E-way bill system for intra-state movement of goods would be implemented in Assam from May 16 and Rajasthan from May 20, 2018, the statement said.

With the roll-out of e-way bill system in these states/ Union Territory, it is expected that trade and industry will be further facilitated as the transport of goods is concerned, thereby eventually paving the way for a nation-wide single e-way Bill system, it added.

The GST council had decided on a staggered roll-out of intra-state e-way bill starting April 15 to allow the system to handle the load.

Touted as an anti-evasion measure and would help boost tax collections by clamping down on trade that currently happens on cash basis, the GST e-way bill provision was first introduced on February 1.

However, its implementation was put on hold after the system developed glitches in generating permits.

With several states also starting to generate intra-state e-way bills on the portal, the system developed a snag.

Since then, the platform has been made more robust so that it can handle load of as many as 75 lakh inter-state e-way bills daily without any glitch.

