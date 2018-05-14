Home Business

Blue Star fourth quarter net profit rises 38 per cent to Rs 51.23 crore

Air conditioner maker Blue Star has reported a 37.82 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 51.23 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

NEW DELHI: Air conditioner maker Blue Star has reported a 37.82 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 51.23 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 37.17 crore in the January-March period a year ago. Its total income during the quarter stood at Rs 1,479.70 crore. It was Rs 1,388.61 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Blue Star said in a BSE filing.

Blue Star said revenues from operations for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018, are not comparable with those of previous periods due to GST implementation with effect from July 1, 2017, which replaced excise duty and other input taxes.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review reported is net of GST.

In a separate filing, Blue Star said the board of directors of the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 8.50 per equity share.

In addition, to commemorate the company's platinum jubilee in 2018, the directors have recommended a special dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share.

Shares of Blue Star today settled 2.16 per cent lower at Rs 767.75 apiece on the BSE.

