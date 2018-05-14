Consider digital literacy, boost in business for Mother’s Day gift

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In managing money, mothers are often as accurate as any top-class certified accountant. With limited budget, not only does she fulfil everyone’s basic needs, but also manages to save extra to meet any uncertainty in future. However, with landscape of money management changing and advent of the digital era, it is important to equip mothers with the modern tools.

DIGITAL LITERACY

The first and foremost thing one can do around the Mother’s Day is to help her go digital, as more and more people are shifting to cashless transactions and adapting to digital payment options.

This will not only stop her from worrying over making frequent trips to ATMs, but also help her save something extra from cash back programmes. Digital financial literacy can help her pay those numeral bills from home, meaning more leisure time for her.

HELP IN BUSINESS

Another significant aspect of digital economy is that it can help your mother’s small business to grow. If a mother is running a small business, say a bakery or designer wear boutique, absence from e-market is significantly eating her venture. “I used to provide home-cooked food to 10-12 bachelors in the neighbourhood, but after my son listed my food on an online platform, I am being flooded with enquiries and orders,” said Aasha Khanna, 50, who runs a kitchen in Delhi.

Even if one cannot invest a huge sum of money in setting up something, you can help her with a small contribution and manage the technical work.

“Females, in general, are not as aware as males when it comes to managing legal paperwork required for setting up a business. You can help your mother by keeping all the original papers needed at one place. This would give her time to devote in expanding the main business,” said a financial expert, adding that one can also look at purchasing immediate annuity plans for their mother if they are soon to become a senior citizen.

In an immediate annuity plan, one need to pay a single premium and thereafter, their corpus plus earnings on it begins to get converted into a series of payments over a period of time.

CRITICAL ILLNESS COVER

The next best gift that should be on top of the priority list is to get her a critical illness cover, apart from the regular healthcare policies. Medical expenses have shot in the recent times and to provide the best of treatment for your mother in case of an emergency, you need to have a purposeful policy.

As the name suggests, critical illness cover gives financial security against serious ailments like paralysis, cardiac arrest, cancer, stroke and so on. The advantage of critical illness cover against other health policies are that the claim is payable even if one has already made a claim under a regular health-based plan. The money received can be used in compensating the losses suffered during the treatment period or having a healthy recovery.