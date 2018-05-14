Home Business

Five mistakes to avoid while getting a life insurance policy

Here are five things one should avoid while taking a life insurance policy.

Published: 14th May 2018 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Here are five things one should avoid while taking a life insurance policy:

Not explaining your needs
You ought to be clear on reasons for buying a policy. Ask your advisor or sales person to perform a needs analysis exercise. If he is unable to conduct a satisfactory assessment, then your decision may be benefiting only him and not you.

Not going through details
Some leave the task of filling forms to the agent. Life insurance contracts are based on good faith, which means the company considers facts in the contract form true in all respects. Failure to provide accurate details may lead to your claim being rejected.

Not verifying policy details
Once you get your copy of the contract and find the product benefit information to be different from what was provided to you, feel free to return the policy to the company for correction or seek a refund.

Not sharing with family
The policy is bought to benefit of your family. Therefore, not discussing the details of the policy can put them at great discomfort in time of need.

Not keeping commitment
Discontinuing, surrendering or lapsing your policy mid-way can be a big mistake. Some people relinquish the contract to pay for short term liability. Here, one must check if the insurer provides loan facility on the policy. If that works, then take the loan and continue your policy.  

(Rakesh Wadhwa, Chief Marketing Officer & EVP, Strategy & Retail Assurance, Future Generali India Life Insurance)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
life insurace policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

New Delhi: Protests by political parties against Walmart-Flipkart deal intensify

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Beginners should invest in equity SIPs to dispel fear of stock markets: Kotak Securities CEO Kamlesh Rao

Consider digital literacy, boost in business for Mother’s Day gift

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'