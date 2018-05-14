Five mistakes to avoid while getting a life insurance policy

By Express News Service

Here are five things one should avoid while taking a life insurance policy:

Not explaining your needs

You ought to be clear on reasons for buying a policy. Ask your advisor or sales person to perform a needs analysis exercise. If he is unable to conduct a satisfactory assessment, then your decision may be benefiting only him and not you.

Not going through details

Some leave the task of filling forms to the agent. Life insurance contracts are based on good faith, which means the company considers facts in the contract form true in all respects. Failure to provide accurate details may lead to your claim being rejected.

Not verifying policy details

Once you get your copy of the contract and find the product benefit information to be different from what was provided to you, feel free to return the policy to the company for correction or seek a refund.

Not sharing with family

The policy is bought to benefit of your family. Therefore, not discussing the details of the policy can put them at great discomfort in time of need.

Not keeping commitment

Discontinuing, surrendering or lapsing your policy mid-way can be a big mistake. Some people relinquish the contract to pay for short term liability. Here, one must check if the insurer provides loan facility on the policy. If that works, then take the loan and continue your policy.

(Rakesh Wadhwa, Chief Marketing Officer & EVP, Strategy & Retail Assurance, Future Generali India Life Insurance)