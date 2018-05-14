Ford India expands EcoSport portfolio

Home Business

The company has introduced EcoSport S version with petrol powered 1 litre EcoBoost engine at an introductory price of Rs 11.37 lakh.

Published: 14th May 2018

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ford India today launched new variants of its compact SUV EcoSport, priced between Rs 10.4 lakh and Rs 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

While the petrol version of Signature edition, which comes with sunroof, is priced at Rs 10.40 lakh, the diesel variant is tagged at Rs 10.99 lakh.

Besides, the company has also introduced EcoSport S version with petrol powered 1 litre EcoBoost engine at an introductory price of Rs 11.37 lakh.

The 1.​5 litre diesel variant of the EcoSport S version is priced at Rs 11.89 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

"In line with our 'Feels like Family Promise', we are committed to meeting diverse needs of our customers and act on their feedback," Ford India president and managing director Anurag Mehrotra said in a statement.

The addition of sunroof, a feature that customers have been demanding, and EcoBoost engine technology, is an example of the company's commitment, he added.

