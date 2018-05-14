Home Business

India's WPI inflation accelerates to 3.18 per cent in April

Annual wholesale price inflation last month rose to 3.18 % from a year earlier, higher than a 2.47 percent rise in March, and an increase of 2.86 % forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Published: 14th May 2018 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Reuters file image of a wholesale market used for representational purpose only.

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: Inflation based on wholesale prices touched a four-month high of 3.18 per cent in April on increasing prices of petrol and diesel as well as fruits and vegetables.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation stood at 2.47 per cent in March and 3.85 per cent in April last year.

WPI inflation, which was on a declining trend since December 2017, accelerated in April due to an unfavourable base effect, a seasonal uptick in food prices as well as the pass through of rising global crude oil prices.

Inflation in December was 3.58 per cent. According to government data released today, inflation in food articles was at 0.87 per cent in April 2018, as against a deflation of 0.29 per cent in the preceding month. Deflation in vegetables was 0.89 per cent in April, while in the previous month it was 2.70 per cent.

Inflation in fruits was in double digits at 19.47 per cent in April, up from 9.26 per cent in March.

Inflation in 'fuel and power' basket rose sharply to 7.85 per cent in April from 4.70 per cent in March as prices of domestic fuel increased in line with rising global crude oil rates.

In the 'fuel and power' basket in WPI, petrol inflation spiked to 9.45 per cent in April from 2.55 per cent in March; while diesel jumped to 13.01 per cent from 6.12 per cent in the previous month.

A global rally in crude prices pushed up domestic fuel prices, with petrol at Rs 74.80 per litre and diesel at a record high of Rs 66.14 a litre.

ICRA Principal Economist Aditi Nayar said WPI inflation is expected to continue to rise over the remainder of this quarter.

"The government may prefer to wait for additional information about the level at which the monthly GST revenues stabilise after the e-way bill introduction, before reducing excise duty on fuels," she said.

Key factors that would influence the inflation trajectory include the level at which global crude oil prices stabilise and the extent to which they are transmitted to domestic fuel prices, the early trend in the monsoon dispersion and the extent of change in MSPs, Nayar added.

The WPI inflation for February was revised upwards to 2.74 per cent from the provisional estimate of 2.48 per cent.

In its first monetary policy review for the fiscal, the Reserve Bank last month maintained status quo on interest rate citing inflationary concerns.

RBI mainly takes into account retail inflation data, which is slated to be released later in the day, while formulating monetary policy.

The central bank revised downward forecast for retail inflation to 4.7-5.1 per cent for April-September and 4.4 per cent for October-March.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
wholesale price inflation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

South Indian Bank fourth quarter net jumps 51 per cent at Rs 114 crore

Housing sales up 25 per cent during April in top 7 cities: ANAROCK

Flipkart's stake acquisition 'credit positive' for Walmart: Moody's

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets