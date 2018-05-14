Home Business

India's WPI inflation accelerates to 3.18 percent in April

Annual wholesale price inflation last month rose to 3.18 % from a year earlier, higher than a 2.47 percent rise in March, and an increase of 2.86 % forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Published: 14th May 2018 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Reuters file image of a wholesale market used for representational purpose only.

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: India's annual wholesale price inflation accelerated in April, helped by higher fuel and food product prices, government data showed on Monday.

Annual wholesale price inflation last month rose to 3.18 percent from a year earlier, higher than a 2.47 percent rise in March, and an increase of 2.86 percent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in April rose 0.67 percent year-on-year, compared with a fall of 0.07 percent a month earlier, data showed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
wholesale price inflation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Bharti Airtel. (File photo | Reuters)

Telecom department approves merger of Bharti Airtel and Telenor India

State-owned fuel retailers may not hike oil prices till Assembly polls are completed in May

India's fuel demand rose 5.2 percent in April

Top Indian bank officials likely to face charges in PNB case: Source

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port