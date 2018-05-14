India's WPI inflation accelerates to 3.18 percent in April

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: India's annual wholesale price inflation accelerated in April, helped by higher fuel and food product prices, government data showed on Monday.

Annual wholesale price inflation last month rose to 3.18 percent from a year earlier, higher than a 2.47 percent rise in March, and an increase of 2.86 percent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in April rose 0.67 percent year-on-year, compared with a fall of 0.07 percent a month earlier, data showed.