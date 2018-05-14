Home Business

Taking loan to invest on a second home may not be wise

Spending one's savings on a home or a real estate property has been accorded as one of the most popular form of investment for long.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Gayathree Ganesan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Spending one’s savings on a home or a real estate property has been accorded as one of the most popular form of investment for long. But investing on a second home through securing loans may not be the best way to deal with your life’s savings, say personal finance consultants.

Buying a home has always been a sense of pride for the typical, salaried Indian. But, a second home is bought purely for investment purposes, said Sukanya Soundar, a Chennai-based financial consultant.
“Of course, there are huge advantages to buying real estate as an investment. Appreciation of value for real estate over time, rental income — there are returns. But it is not prudent to secure a loan to buy your second home,” Soundar said.

“If the borrower is middle-aged and is able to pre-close the loan, or if the tenure extends to more than 10-12 years, he ends up paying about 50-70 per cent of the amount borrowed as interest,” she said.

There may be a few advantages to securing loan to buy property. One can claim tax benefits by showing the interest paid against the loan as loss against house property.

“But now, the Centre has also put a cap on loss against house property, you would not be able to claim tax benefits in excess of `2 lakh,” she said. So, a person who takes loan to buy real estate loses liquidity to a great extent, and risks and costs he/she would have to deal with is definitely greater than the returns they’d incur as rent or appreciation value of the property, the consultant said.

