Home Business

Allahabad Bank shares dive nearly 9 per cent on RBI restrictions

The stock tanked 8.60 per cent to end at Rs 40.40 on BSE. During the day, it lost 9.84 per cent to Rs 39.85 -- its 52-week low.

Published: 15th May 2018 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Allahabad Bank today tumbled nearly 9 per cent after the state-owned company said the Reserve Bank has imposed restrictions on its lending to risky assets and raising high-cost deposits in view of deteriorating financial health.

The stock tanked 8.60 per cent to end at Rs 40.40 on BSE. During the day, it lost 9.84 per cent to Rs 39.85 -- its 52-week low. At NSE, shares of the company slumped 8.60 per cent to close at Rs 40.35.

On the equity volume front, 6.44 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

The stock was down 3.17 per cent in the previous trading session also.

The directive has come within days of the RBI imposing similar restrictions on another public sector lender Dena Bank, which is under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) of the central bank.

The central bank asked Allahabad Bank, which is already under the PCA mechanism, to restrict expansion of risk weighted average and reduce exposure to un-rated and high-risk advances, according to a stock exchange filing yesterday.

Last week, Allahabad Bank reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,509.63 crore for the last quarter ended March of 2017-18 due to more than three-time rise in its provisions for bad loans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

DGCA rolls out draft duty & rest hour norms for cabin crew

Aditya Birla Capital's 2 firms apply to NCLT for merger

Vodafone India posts Rs 9,805 crore operating profit for 2017-18

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls