Booked for cheating in Niravgate, former PNB honcho Usha Ananthasubramanian set to lose job

By Express News Service

MUMBAI / NEW DELHI: Hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted its first chargesheet in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud, the government on Monday cracked the whip removing the PNB executives named in the chargesheet. The government also initiated the removal process of former boss of the beleaguered public-sector bank, Usha Ananthasubramanian, who is currently the managing director and CEO of Allahabad Bank.

“On Monday, the PNB held a board meeting and decided to remove the two executive directors, requesting the government to replace them,” Rajiv Kumar, financial services secretary, told reporters on Monday.

The finance ministry also asked the board of Allahabad Bank to call for an emergency meeting and seize all executive powers of Ananthasubramanian with immediate effect.

“For removal and disciplinary action, there’s a set procedure, under Section 8 of the Nationalised Bank Schemes 1970. A show-cause notice to the bank executives was issued around 10 days ago when we found there were lapses,” Kumar explained.

According to the CBI, Ananthasubramanian and other PNB officials overlooked warnings from RBI regarding compliance and even misrepresented the factual position to the banking regulator on SWIFT operations.All of them have been charged under Section 409 of the IPC for criminal breach of trust, Section 420 for cheating, and Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the CBI, Nirav Modi, who left the country in January, his brother Nishal Modi and Subash Parab, an executive in Modi’s firms, allegedly conspired for issuance of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking. The three entities mentioned in the chargesheet include Diamonds R Us, Stellar Diamonds and Solar Exports.

On Monday, the CBI submitted the first charge sheet against 25 entities and individuals in the multi-crore PNB fraud.The move comes three months after the $2-billion fraud at PNB first came to light and just before the 90-day period to file a charge sheet against the accused comes to an end this month.

A second charge sheet involving Nirav Modi’s uncle Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Gems will be submitted this week, the public prosecutor said during the submission of the first charge sheet. The CBI had filed three FIRs between January and March this year as part of the ongoing probe.

Four individuals including Ananthasubramanian, two PNB executive directors and a general manager (international operations) namely K V Brahmaji Rao, Sanjiv Sharan and Nehal Ahad are charged under Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal breach of trust and Section 420 for cheating. Ananthasubramanian was PNB’s chief executive during August 2015-May 2017. Meanwhile, RBI has imposed lending and deposit restrictions on Allahabad Bank given its poor financial health.