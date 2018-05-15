Home Business

Sensex zooms 260 points as BJP takes the lead in Karnataka

Sensex (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: After opening lower, benchmark Sensex soared over 260 points in early trade today after the BJP took the lead in Karnataka election results.

Overseas, markets in Asia were trading mixed as investors assessed the outlook for trade relations between the US and China and tensions in the Middle East.

The BJP was leading in 51 seats while the ruling Congress was in the front in 26 constituencies in Karnataka, according to early trends.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 260.94 or 0.73 per cent to trade at 35,817.65.

The broader NSE Nifty also jumped 70.50 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 10,877.10.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 717.99 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 687.23 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

 

