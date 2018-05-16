Home Business

CBI files chargesheet against billionaire jeweller Mehul Choksi, Gitanjali Group in PNB scam

The agency has also charged 16 other entities, besides Choksi and his companies, on the charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Published: 16th May 2018 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image of CBI Headquarters for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Ankur Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Wednesday filed its chargesheet against billionaire jeweller Mehul Choksi and 17 other entities, including companies owned by him and other individuals, in connection with the over $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

In the charge sheet of over 13,000 pages, pertaining to an FIR against Choksi, the Gitanjali group of companies, former MD & CEO of PNB Usha Ananthasubramanian, senior PNB officials KV Brahmaji Rao, Sanjiv Sharan and others, the agency has slapped charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officials said.

According to the CBI officials, the agency has filed 2,400 documents, statements of 79 persons and details of raids conducted in 52 places before a special CBI court in Mumbai According to the CBI, PNB Deputy Manager Gokul Nath Shetty, who played an important role in the conspiracy took Rs 1 crore as bribe to pass Letters of Understanding (LoU).All 18 entities including three companies Gitanjali Gems Ltd, Gili India Ltd and Nakshatra Brand Ltd committed a fraud of Rs 7,080.86 crore (approx) perpetrated on the PNB.

“It was alleged that the accused persons had hatched a criminal conspiracy and had defrauded the PNB to the tune of Rs 7,080.86 crores (approx) by fraudulently issuing LoU to overseas banks for obtaining Buyer’s Credit and also issuing Foreign Letters of Credit in favour of the three companies of said MMD without any sanctioned limit or cash margin & without making entries in the CBS system of the bank,” CBI said in a press statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBI PNB Scam Mehul Choksi Gitanjali Group

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Nod to National Policy for Biofuels

Honda sees new Amaze boosting sales

BANK

CEOs wanted: PSBs face leadership crisis as number of non-performing top officials rise

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls