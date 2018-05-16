Home Business

ICICI-Videocon loan case: I-T department questions Venugopal Dhoot

The case pertains to a possible and alleged tax evasion angle in the ICICI bank issuing a Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012.

Published: 16th May 2018 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

A municipal worker walks past a logo of ICICI Bank at its headquarters in Mumbai (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department (ITD) today questioned Videocon group promoter Venugopal Dhoot in connection with its tax evasion probe linked to the Videocon-ICICI bank loan case, officials said.

They said Dhoot appeared before the designated probe officer at the IT department office in Mumbai after he was issued summons to join the investigation.

He was questioned for about four hours, they said.

The case pertains to a possible and alleged tax evasion angle in the ICICI bank issuing a Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012.

The department had earlier questioned Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, in the case.

Last week, it had also conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Nishant Kanodia, son-in-law of Essar group co-founder Ravi Ruia, in this case to probe the flow of funds through his Mauritius-based company into the firm of Deepak Kochhar.

The ITD is investigating the flow of about Rs 325 crore from two Mauritius-based firms -- First Land Holding Limited and DH Renewables Holding Limited -- to Kochhar's company NuPower Renewables Private Ltd.

The taxman is also analysing the nature of activities of NuPower Renewables between 2010-11 and 2015-16 as part of the probe.

The CBI is conducting a preliminary enquiry in this loan case and has named Deepak Kochhar in it.

The CBI probe aims to find out if there was any quid pro quo involved in the bank issuing a Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012.

The deal had made news after reports questioned the loan and linked it to a possible quid pro quo that Videocon group promoter Venugopal Dhoot allegedly had with NuPower Renewables, a company founded by Deepak Kochchar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Videocon-ICICI bank loan case ICICI Venugopal Dhoot Chanda Kochhar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Pay Rs 5 cr more to refund home buyers: SC tells Supertech

PNB fraud: Nirav Modi's ex-director moves HC for quashing LOC

AO Smith eyes presence in 46 cities by year-end, sees India as key growth driver

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls