Home Business

ITC fourth-quarter net profit up 9.9 percent to Rs 2,933 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,669.47 crore in the January-March period a year ago, ITC said in a BSE filing.

Published: 16th May 2018 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

ITC, ITC Ltd

Image used for representation purpose only. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: FMCG major ITC Ltd on Wednesday reported a 9.9 per cent increase in net profit for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2018, driven mainly by non-cigarette FMCG and hospitality businesses.

Net profit rose to Rs 2,933 crore in the four months ended March 31, 2018, from Rs 2,669 crore in the year-ago period.

The company had posted net sales of Rs 10,705.75 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 14,882.75 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, it said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operations dropped by 28 per cent to a Rs.10,813 crore. After implementation of GST in July last year, revenue for the March quarter is reported as net of GST, whereas in the year-ago period excise duty and VAT was included in the revenue, said ITC.

The Kolkata-headquartered company saw its revenue from total FMCG business, including cigarettes, dive to Rs 7,988.27 crore during the quarter, down from Rs 11,840.70 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from the sale of cigarettes dropped by nearly 45 per cent to Rs 4,936 crore (Rs.8,955 crore). The performance reflects the severe pressure on legal cigarette industry volumes due to a steep escalation of tax incidence under the GST regime even as the illegal trade grows unabated.

“While overall tobacco consumption in the country continues to grow, the share of duty-paid cigarettes has come down substantially over the years and is estimated to account for around 11 per cent of current tobacco consumption in the country,” the company said in the statement.

Revenue from others segments in the FMCG category rose 5.7 per cent at Rs. 3,051.82 crore.

The board has also re-designated Sanjiv Puri, chief executive officer and whole-time director, as the managing director of the company with effect from May 16.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ITC Q4 results ITC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Nod to National Policy for Biofuels

Honda sees new Amaze boosting sales

CEOs wanted: PSBs face leadership crisis as number of non-performing top officials rise

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls