Home Business

Rupee rebounds 27 paise in early trade 

The rupee rebounded by 27 paise to 67.80 per dollar in early trade today on fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

Published: 16th May 2018 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee rebounded by 27 paise to 67.80 per dollar in early trade today on fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

Yesterday, the rupee had lost 56 paise -- the second biggest single-day fall of 2018 -- to end at a new 16-month low of 68.07 as panic dollar demand rattled the currency market.

Traders said the dollar's strength against other currencies overseas, as a surge in the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield above 3 per cent reignited a rally that had lost steam last week, capped the rupee's gains.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 176.03 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 35,367.91 in early trade today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Sensex plunges 245 points on political uncertainty, global cues 

Pay Rs 5 crore more to refund home buyers: SC tells Supertech

PNB fraud: Nirav Modi's ex-director moves HC for quashing Look Out Circular

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls