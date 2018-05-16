Home Business

SanDisk tops Indian consumer storage market in Quarter One

US-based SanDisk continued to rule the Indian consumer storage market with 47 per cent market share (in terms of units shipped) in the first quarter of 2018, a report said on Wednesday.

Published: 16th May 2018 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: US-based SanDisk continued to rule the Indian consumer storage market with 47 per cent market share (in terms of units shipped) in the first quarter of 2018, a report said on Wednesday.

Singapore-based Strontium maintained its second position and South Korean tech cpmpany Samsung stood third, beating Sony, as the Indian consumer storage flash memory market witnessed 14 per cent growth in the first quarter compared to same quarter last year, according to a reprot by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

"Despite the growth in the sale of huge in-built memory smartphones, Micro-SD cards made its way to be the front-runner and the major growth contributor," Shipra Sinha, Lead Analyst, CyberMedia Research, said in a statement.

The quarter witnessed a shift towards 32GB capacity segment.

This segment witnessed 46 per cent sequential growth in terms of unit shipments. 64GB capacity segment also witnessed a sequential growth of 49 per cent in terms of unit shipments.

The 16GB capacity segment continued to remain the major contributor.

"However, with the advent of AI and IoT, and the increasing volumes of data extracted through them, the market for consumer flash storage will witness an upward trend over the long-term," Sinha noted.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SanDisk storage market India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
BSE Sensex | Reuters

Sensex ends negative at 35,387.88 points as political uncertainty in

Microsoft introduces 'Surface Hub 2' for modern workplaces

Top 5 luxurious hotels in India

IPL2018
Videos
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (Photo | EPS)
West Bengal Panchayat polls: CPI(M) leaders protest over violence in state
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls