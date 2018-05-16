SanDisk tops Indian consumer storage market in Quarter One

By IANS

NEW DELHI: US-based SanDisk continued to rule the Indian consumer storage market with 47 per cent market share (in terms of units shipped) in the first quarter of 2018, a report said on Wednesday.

Singapore-based Strontium maintained its second position and South Korean tech cpmpany Samsung stood third, beating Sony, as the Indian consumer storage flash memory market witnessed 14 per cent growth in the first quarter compared to same quarter last year, according to a reprot by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

"Despite the growth in the sale of huge in-built memory smartphones, Micro-SD cards made its way to be the front-runner and the major growth contributor," Shipra Sinha, Lead Analyst, CyberMedia Research, said in a statement.

The quarter witnessed a shift towards 32GB capacity segment.

This segment witnessed 46 per cent sequential growth in terms of unit shipments. 64GB capacity segment also witnessed a sequential growth of 49 per cent in terms of unit shipments.

The 16GB capacity segment continued to remain the major contributor.

"However, with the advent of AI and IoT, and the increasing volumes of data extracted through them, the market for consumer flash storage will witness an upward trend over the long-term," Sinha noted.