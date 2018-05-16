Sensex ends negative at 35,387.88 points as political uncertainty in

By UNI

MUMBAI: The benchmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) slipped on Wednesday by 156.06 points to end the volatile session on a negative note at 35,387.88 due to political uncertainty in Karnataka and subdued cues from Asian peers.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) too fell by 60.75 points to 10,741.10.

In a highly volatile trade witnessed during the day, the Sensex went down by 91 points to 35,452.35 in the morning session.

It remained under prssure throughout the day as it sank by 302 points to hit the day's low of 35,241.63.

It recovered slightly in late trade and closed with a negative bias at 35,387.88, down by 156.06 points as compared to its last close.

The Nifty recorded day's high and low at 10,790.45 and 10,699.70 points, respectively.

Major indices like Energy, Finance, Captial Goods, Bankex and Oil & Gas dragged the market down today, however, gains in FMCG, IT and Realty supported the market sentiment.

Scrips of ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, SBIN, HeroMoto Corp and Adani Ports dipped while Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Wipro and Yes Bank were positive.

ITC rose after declaring good Q4 result.

Hindalco Industries fell after declaring poor Q4 result.

The equity market was ended on a weaker note as US and Asian shares declined amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.27 per cent.

The Small-Cap index edged up 0.06 per cent.

Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth was weaker on BSE, as 1,024 shares advanced against 1,597 declined and 136 were unchanged.