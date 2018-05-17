Home Business

Old aged, ill and injured can use ID proofs other than Aadhaar for bank accounts: Government

In March this year, the apex court had extended indefinitely its March 31 deadline for linking of existing bank accounts and mobile phone numbers with Aadhaar.

Published: 17th May 2018 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

aadhaar, adhar, adhaar,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government today allowed injured, ill and infirm old aged persons to use alternative means of authentication in place of national biometric ID Aadhaar to confirm their identity for bank accounts.

In a gazette notification, the government said Prevention of Money-laundering rules have been amended to provide for alternative means of identification, for such select category of people who face difficulties in their biometric authentication.

The amendment provides for "appropriate exemptions, limitations and conditions and alternative and viable means of identification, to provide account-based services to clients who are unable to undergo biometric authentication owing to injury, illness or infirmity on account of old age or otherwise, and such like causes."

"Every reporting entity will formulate and implement a client due diligence programme...", it said further.

When contacted, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey told PTI that the rules will help old people, injured and ill who were facing problems in undergoing biometric authentication to continue with banking and other financial services without difficulty.

This will also ensure that no genuine account holder is denied banking services owing to problems of biometric authentication, Pandey added.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court on May 10 has reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme and its enabling 2016 law after a marathon hearing that went on for 38 days spanning four-and-half months.

In March this year, the apex court had extended indefinitely its March 31 deadline for linking of existing bank accounts and mobile phone numbers with Aadhaar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aadhaar bank accounts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

SanDisk tops Indian consumer storage market in Quarter One

BSE Sensex | Reuters

Sensex ends negative at 35,387.88 points as political uncertainty in

Microsoft introduces 'Surface Hub 2' for modern workplaces

IPL2018
Videos
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (Photo | EPS)
West Bengal Panchayat polls: CPI(M) leaders protest over violence in state
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls