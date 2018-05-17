Home Business

Rupee gains 10 paise to 67.70 against the US dollar in early trade

Besides, the BJP forming the government in Karnataka and a higher opening in domestic equity market supported the rupee, forex dealers said.

Published: 17th May 2018 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

rupee-reuters-1-1

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee firmed up by 10 paise to 67.70 against the US dollar in early trade today on increased selling of the American currency by banks and exporters amid the greenback's weakness against some currencies overseas.

Besides, the BJP forming the government in Karnataka and a higher opening in domestic equity market supported the rupee, forex dealers said.

Yesterday, the rupee had gained 27 paise at 67.80 against the US currency on suspected RBI intervention to stem further fall in the domestic currency.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 122.13 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 35,510.01 in morning trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee Karnataka elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Sensex climbs 122 points after of B S Yeddyurappa takes office in Karnataka

Nod to National Policy for Biofuels

Honda sees new Amaze boosting sales

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yedyurappa (PTI file photo)
BJP's B S Yedyurappa takes oath as Karnataka Chief Minister
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls