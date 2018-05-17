Rupee gains 10 paise to 67.70 against the US dollar in early trade

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee firmed up by 10 paise to 67.70 against the US dollar in early trade today on increased selling of the American currency by banks and exporters amid the greenback's weakness against some currencies overseas.

Besides, the BJP forming the government in Karnataka and a higher opening in domestic equity market supported the rupee, forex dealers said.

Yesterday, the rupee had gained 27 paise at 67.80 against the US currency on suspected RBI intervention to stem further fall in the domestic currency.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 122.13 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 35,510.01 in morning trade.