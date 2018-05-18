Home Business

CBI files charge sheet against Hyderabad-based firm in bank fraud case

The CBI today filed a charge sheet against Hyderabad-based Totem Infrastructure Ltd and its directors for allegedly defaulting on a Rs 313.84-crore loan from Union Bank of India.

Published: 18th May 2018 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Image of CBI Headquarters for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI today filed a charge sheet against Hyderabad-based Totem Infrastructure Ltd and its directors for allegedly defaulting on a Rs 313.84-crore loan from Union Bank of India which was part of a Rs 1,394-crore loan given by a consortium of eight banks, officials said.

In its charge sheet filed in a special CBI court in Hyderabad, the agency charged the company, a contractor for railway construction works and other infrastructure projects, and its directors Tottempudi Salalith and Tottempudi Kavita with criminal conspiracy and cheating, they said.

CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said a probe found that the company and its directors allegedly availed credit facilities between 2005 and 2012 by manipulating its financial statements.

They allegedly utilised the money for personal gains by diverting the same to various other companies not having business-related activities for which the loan was advanced, he said.

"An alleged loss of Rs313.84 crore was caused to Union Bank of India. The accused were arrested on March 23 and are in judicial custody," Dayal said.

He said the company figured in the list of the biggest tax defaulters released by the Income Tax department in 2015 with an outstanding tax of over Rs 400 crore.

In its complaint to the CBI, the bank had alleged that the promoters were untraceable but the agency said its tracked them down at their new place of residence and arrested them.

The bank has said that the loans given to the company had become non-performing assets in June 2012.

It also said the total dues of the firm towards the consortium allegedly stood at Rs 1394.43 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bank fraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Government may reduce H2 borrowing: DEA Secretary Garg

PNB fraud: ED summons Nirav Modi's family, US partner

RBI

RBI imposes Rs 5 crore penalty on South Indian Bank

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018