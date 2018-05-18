Home Business

Rupee drops 17 paise against US dollar on fresh demand for the greenback

Crude oil's breach of the USD 80 per barrel-mark in the global market and a lower opening of the domestic equity market too weighed on the investor sentiment here.

Published: 18th May 2018 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Rupee weakened on fresh demand for the greenback from importers and banks. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee weakened by 17 paise to 67.87 against the US dollar in early trade at the interbank forex market today on fresh demand for the greenback from importers and banks.

Crude oil's breach of the USD 80 per barrel-mark in the global market and a lower opening of the domestic equity market too weighed on the investor sentiment here.

Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to increased demand for the US currency from importers and foreign fund outflows. However, dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas capped the losses.

Yesterday, the rupee had managed to hold its ground against the US currency, gaining by 10 paise to end at 67.70 per dollar.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 125.10 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 35,024.02 in the opening trade today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Government to help workers laid-off by telecom sector: Telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan

Crude oil headache back with a vengeance as prices soar

SEBI (File photo | Reuters)

New FPI limits monitoring deadline extended: SEBI

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018