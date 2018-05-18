Home Business

Toyota looking at 10 per cent growth in 2018

Toyota said it was the policy of the company not to go for volume sales, rather focus on customer satisfaction.

Published: 18th May 2018 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Logo of Toyota Motor Corp (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Japanese car maker Toyota is looking at a growth of 10 per cent in the current year with the launch of its new sedan 'Yaris' here today.

In 2017, the company's Indian arm, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, sold 1.4 lakh cars and utility vehicles.

"We are looking at a growth of 10 per cent in 2018. For Toyota, utility vehicles' sales were higher than cars, both sedan and hatchback," senior VP and director of Toyota Kirloskar Raju Ketkale said.

Toyota said it was the policy of the company not to go for volume sales, rather focus on customer satisfaction. The official said sales of its luxury brand 'Lexus' was going up year after year.

"We are bringing Lexus products as a completely built unit. It was to test the demand in the market first," he said.

Sales of hybrid version of 'Camry' sedan had been hit after the imposition of GST, he said.

"There had been steep rise in tax incidence after GST from 28 per cent to 43 per cent for which sales were hit," he said.

"We are talking to the government and pursuing with the matter for the development of the eco-system for electric and hybrid cars," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Toyota Yaris Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Bajaj Allianz General FY18 net up 26.51 per cent

BSE Sensex | Reuters

Sensex sinks 300 points to close below 35k-mark

rupees, money, cash

India has no plans to cancel bond auctions despite spike in yields: Source

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018