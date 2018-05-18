Home Business

Union Bank gets board nod to raise up to Rs 7,400 crore in current fiscal

The bank has capped the money to be raised from additional tier I (ATI) bonds or tier 2 bonds to Rs 3,700 crore within the overall capital raising limit of Rs 7,400 crore.

Published: 18th May 2018 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 06:58 PM

People walk past the Union Bank of India branch in Kolkata. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Public sector Union Bank of India today said it has got approval from its board to raise up to Rs 7,400 crore in the current financial year by way of core equity capital or through bonds.

For money that can be raised via equity capital, the bank said it has been permitted to mop up an amount not exceeding Rs 6,850 crore within the overall limit of Rs 7,400 crore during 2018-19 through follow on public issue or rights issue or private placement including qualified institutional placement or by preferential allotment to the government.

"Raising of equity capital is subject to shareholders' approval which would be sought at the annual general meeting to be held on June 27, 2018," it said in a regulatory filing.

Stock of Union Bank closed 2.12 per cent down at Rs 83.30 on BSE.

Union Bank

