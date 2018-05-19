Bajaj Auto Q4 net profit sees 36 per cent increase

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pune-based two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto on Friday posted a 36 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,175 crore, driven by robust sales in domestic as well as international markets. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 862 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,773 crore for the quarter as compared to Rs 5,212 crore in the year-ago period. For the entire FY18, the company posted a net profit of Rs 4,218 crore, up 3.41 per cent from Rs 4,079 crore in FY17.

Total sales including exports during the quarter rose 33 per cent to 1,045,378 units as against 787,627 units sold last year. In the domestic market, Bajaj’s motorcycle sales in Q4 grew by 20 per cent to 497,587 units, while its commercial vehicle (CV) sales grew by 144 per cent to 1,22,229 units.