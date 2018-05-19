Home Business

Submit TDS before May 31 or face fine, warns IT Department

As per income tax rules, TDS is to be deducted by the employer from the salary of the employee and has to be filed every quarter or in three months time with the tax department.

Published: 19th May 2018 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department (ITD) on Friday warned entities deducting tax at source to adhere to the May 31 deadline for filing their statements, failing which they would have to pay a penalty of Rs 200 for each day of default.

“Attention tax deductors. The last date to file Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) statement for the January-March quarter is May 31... For delay in filing TDS statement, you pay a fine of Rs 200 for each day of default,” the Income Tax department cautioned in an advertisement published in leading national dailies on Friday.

As per income tax rules, TDS is to be deducted by the deductor (employer) from the salary of the employee and has to be filed every quarter or in three months time with the tax department.

“Non-quoting of PAN or TAN in TDS statement may lead to levy of penalty,” the advertisement further warned.

It also said that the deductors who have deducted the tax and have not deposited it by the due date must do so “immediately” and asked all deductors to register themselves at the official website of the ITD (https://www.tdscpc.gov.in).

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Income Tax Department TDS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Reliance Communications in talks with Ericsson to settle dues out-of-court

A Tata Steel sign is seen outside the Tata steelworks near Rotherham, Britain, March 30, 2016. (File Photo | Reuters)

Tata Steel completes BSL acquisition

Bajaj Auto Q4 net profit sees 36 per cent increase

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018