Home Business

India mulls tariff hike on 20 US products to hit back in steel, aluminium duties row

The additional duty proposed to be hiked on these items ranges from 5 per cent to 100 per cent.

Published: 20th May 2018 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a retaliatory move, India has told the WTO that it proposes to raise duties by up to 100 per cent on 20 products such as almonds, apple and specific motorcycles imported from the US from next month, if Washington does not roll back high tariffs on certain steel and aluminium items.

The additional duty proposed to be hiked on these items ranges from 5 per cent to 100 per cent.

"India hereby notifies the Council for Trade in Goods of its decision to suspend concessions or other obligations...that are substantially equivalent to the amount of trade affected by the measures imposed by the United States," according to a communication by India to WTO.

It said that the proposed suspension of concessions would be in the form of "an increase in tariffs on selected products originating in the US". It also said that India reserves its right to further suspend substantially equivalent concessions and other obligations based on the measures of the US.

India has earlier urged the US to exempt it from the decision to raise import duties on certain steel and aluminium products. The country has proposed this move under the WTO's Agreement on Safeguards.

On March 9, US President Donald Trump imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium items, a move that has sparked fears of a global trade war. Trump signed two proclamations that levied a 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium imported from all countries except Canada and Mexico.

"The suspension will come into effect earlier than 21 June, 2018, in case the US decides to continue the period of application of the measures. The suspension of concessions will continue to apply until the United States' safeguard measures are lifted," it added.

India has also stated that America imposed definitive safeguard measures without giving affected members any opportunity for consultations.

"India wishes to clarify that suspension of concessions shall be equivalent to the amount of trade affected by the US's measures. To this end, India reserves the right to adjust the specific products for which suspension of concessions is effectuated, and its right to adjust the additional rate of duty imposed on such products," it said.

The country has said that the duty imposed by America has affected steel exports by USD 134.4 million, while the same on aluminium was USD 31.16 million.

The 20 items include peas, chickpeas, fresh apple, walnut, soybean oil, refined palmolein, coco powder, chocolate products, golf car, Motor cycle with engine capacity over 800 cc and other goods vehicles, with spark-ignition internal combustion piston engine. The US has however stated that the duty hike by Trump administration is not a safeguard measure.

India has also dragged the US to the World Trade Organisation's dispute settlement mechanism over the imposition of import duties on steel and aluminium. India has stated that the decision will impact exports of these products to the US and it is not in compliance with global trade norms.

India's exports of steel and aluminium products to America stood at about USD 1.5 billion every year. India's exports to the US in 2016-17 stood at USD 42. 21 billion, while imports were USD 22.3 billion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
steel tariffs World Trade Organisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Problem in bond market is root cause of banking sector crisis: CAG

Fortis

Independent director quits Fortis board ahead of stakeholders meet

Bharti Airtel. (File photo | Reuters)

Department of Telecom seeks reply from Airtel on Apple Watch eSIM service by May 24

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate