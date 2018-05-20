Home Business

South Korea's LG Group chairman Koo Bon-moo dies at 73

South Korea's fourth-largest conglomerate LG Group said its Chairman Koo Bon-moo passed away on Sunday due to illness.

Published: 20th May 2018 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

South Korea's LG Group chairman Koo Bon-moo (File | AP)

By Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea's fourth-largest conglomerate LG Group said its Chairman Koo Bon-moo passed away on Sunday due to illness.

Koo, 73, had been struggling with an illness for a year, LG Group said in a statement.

"Becoming the third chairman of LG at the age of 50 in 1995, Koo established key three businesses - electronics, chemicals and telecommunications - led a global company LG, and contributed to driving (South Korea's) industrial competitiveness and national economic development," LG said.

A group official said Koo had been unwell for a year and had undergone surgery.

The official declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Prior to its chairman's death, LG Group had established a holding company in order to streamline ownership structure and begin the process of succession.

LG Corp, a holding company of the electronics-to-chemicals conglomerate, said on Thursday its longtime chairman was unwell and planned to nominate his son to its board of directors in preparation for a leadership succession.

Heir apparent Koo Kwang-mo is from the fourth generation of LG Group's controlling family.

He owns 6 percent of LG Corp and works as a senior official at LG Electronics Inc.

The senior Koo's funeral will be held privately at the request of the family, the company said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
south korea LG Group Koo Bon-moo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Smartphone, Iphone, Technology

Travelyaari partners with Hike Messenger to expand user base

Intex Technologies shifts focus to consumer durables to sustain growth

Block chain, AI start-ups can help stop property-related frauds

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex