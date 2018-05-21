Artificial Intelligence in finance can help explore greener pastures

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in different sectors, be it e-commerce, healthcare and banking services, has helped the businesses to scale up their efficiency rate and deliver products that are widely accepted.

A similar trend can be seen in the personal finance space, where companies are increasingly leveraging on AI and machine learning to minimise risk and provide a better return.

Though still at a nascent stage, the road ahead for decoding market trends based on previous data by creating algorithms is only expected to increase. Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO, SAMCO Securities, said that the trend is very much beginning to pick up, and the next generation of businesses will increasingly use tools like AI and machine learning in various aspects of businesses.“When compared to developed markets, we are still behind in using AI in financial services. However, in the next five years or so, it’s acceptance will incarese rapidly in India,” Modi told The New Indian Express.

As per a recent study, the value of assets under management in India in the robo-advisers segment is estimated to be worth $100 million by 2021 from $7 million in 2017.

When asked about the kind of returns investors get when AI and machine learning comes into play, Modi said that a mutual fund SIB strategy on five year rolling basis gives a return of 18 per cent, but their AI enabled SIB strategy on the same mutual fund by identifying patterns of entry and exit has given a return of 33 per cent in the same period, a 15 per cent alpha to what currently exists in the market.

The increase in return is achieved by processing a huge amount of data. As one of the experts explain, besides identifying the trends and patterns by processing the last 27-28 years of market data, they also process investors’ personal data to see what will suit them.

“In an AI-assisted personal finance service, we analyse investor’s salary, investment, credits, expenses and other details and then show them specific recommendations that will suit them. It is done on a very personal basis with their due permission,” said an expert from a leading brokerage house.

He said that AI can recommend a stock which a normal broker would never do, as humans cannot keep track of all the listed companies (over 4,000 of them as of now) that can give a much better return. “There are many small stocks that give returns in three-digit figures, but go unnoticed by a large number of investors. Brokers play safe by recommending blue-chip stocks and other safe ones, but machines have no such obligations. They are also relatively cheaper when compared to brokerage charged by investment brokers,” the above-cited expert said.

Modi of Samco said that they are able to offer their services at low costs because their operational cost is low. “Our workforce of 20 people can do the same work as done by 100 workers of a leading financial firm. That is achieved by investing almost 40 per cent of free cash flow every year on technology,” he said.

His firm recently launched the trading app ‘StockNote’, which uses AI and advanced analytics to identify important facts, trends and patterns in stock markets, and helps users to take better investment or trading decisions.