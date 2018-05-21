Home Business

PNB fraud: ED attaches over Rs 171-crore assets of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi

The ED complaint or charge sheet will focus on the money laundering aspect and the role of Nirav Modi, Choksi and others in perpetrating the alleged fraud.

Published: 21st May 2018 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

Absconding billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In fresh action against Nirav Modi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 171 crore "beneficially owned" by the absconding diamantaire in connection with its money laundering probe in the over USD 2 billion PNB fraud case, the agency said today.

The central probe agency here said it issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), attaching four commercial premises -- with the market value of Rs 72.87 crore -- in Mumbai and Surat, 106 bank accounts holding Rs 55.12 crore of deposits, 15 demat accounts containing Rs 35.86 crore, and 11 cars valued Rs 4.01 crore.

"The worth of these assets beneficially owned by Nirav Modi is about Rs 171.26 crore (market value)," the ED said in a statement.

The agency had earlier attached 21 assets - worth Rs 523.72 crore - of Modi in this case, the statement said.

The agency had last week seized over 34,000 pieces of jewellery worth Rs 85 crore from the Gitanjali Group, owned by Nirav Modi's uncle and jeweller Mehul Choksi, who is also wanted in this case.

Nirav Modi and Choksi are being investigated by the ED for allegedly cheating the Punjab National Bank (PNB), the country's second-largest lender, to the tune of more than USD 2 billion or over Rs 13,000 crore.

The agency had recently summoned at least four family members of Modi, including his father, brother, sister and brother-in-law, and his US-based business partner Mihir Bhansali in this case.

The case is also being probed by the CBI and other investigative agencies.

These agencies suspect that Nirav Modi and Choksi could now be in the US.

The duo and others are being probed under various criminal laws after the fraud came to light this year following a complaint by PNB that they allegedly cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of over Rs 13,000 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED have registered two first information reports each in the case.

The CBI had last week filed two charge sheets in the case before a Mumbai court, while the ED is expected to file its own prosecution complaint soon.

The ED complaint or charge sheet will focus on the money laundering aspect and the role of Nirav Modi, Choksi and others in perpetrating the alleged fraud.

Both Nirav Modi and Choski are said to have left the country before criminal cases were lodged against them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PNB nirav modi PNB fraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Petrol pump attendant filling the tank of a Car with petrol after hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi. (File | Express Photo)

Fuel leaves hole in pockets, people switch to cycles​

Online sellers body moves CCI against Flipkart

Services to be impacted on May 30-31 if bank unions go on strike: SBI

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony. (AP)
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light