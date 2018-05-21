Home Business

Wilful defaults by Punjab National Bank's big borrowers slip further to Rs 15,200 crore by April-end

The country's second-largest public sector lender is already in troubled waters due to the Rs 14,357 crore fraud allegedly carried out by celebrity jewellery designer Nirav Modi and his associates.

Published: 21st May 2018 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab National Bank (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) saw wilful defaults by big borrowers slipping further to Rs 15,199. 57 crore in April this year over the previous month, soon after suffering a record loss of more than Rs 13,400 crore for January-March due to frauds and bad loans.

The bank which posted a record loss of more than Rs 13,400 crore for the last quarter of 2017-18 closed the fiscal with big wilful defaults of Rs 15,171.91 crore, according to the PNB data.

Big wilful defaulters are categorised by PNB as those borrowers with loan outstanding of Rs 25 lakh and over.

The country's second-largest public sector lender is already in troubled waters due to the Rs 14,357 crore fraud allegedly carried out by celebrity jewellery designer Nirav Modi and his associates.

Major defaulters in big borrowers category include Kudos Chemie Rs 1,301.82 crore; Kingfisher Airlines Rs 597.44 crore; BBF Industries Rs 100.99 crore; ICSA (India) Ltd Rs 134.76 crore; Arvind Remedies Rs 158.16 crore and Indu Projects Ltd Rs 102.83 crore.

Jas Infrastructure and Power Limited Rs 410.96 crore; VMC Systems Ltd Rs 296.08 crore; MBS Jewellers Pvt Ltd Rs 266.17 crore also figured in the list.

These borrowers were part of the consortium lending by PNB.

Those among key borrowers who borrowed money solely from the bank included Winsome Diamonds and Jewellery Ltd Rs 899.70 crore; Zoom Developers Rs 410.18 crore; Forever Precious Jewellery & Diamonds Ltd Rs 747.98 crore.

Of the others are Surya Vinayak Industries Rs 133.96 crore; Nafed Rs 224.24 crore; and Mahuaa Media Rs 104.86 crore.

The scam-hit bank earlier last week posted a standalone net loss of Rs 13,416.91 crore for the January-March period of 2017-18, the biggest ever by any domestic lender, as bad loans surged.

As a result, provisions for the bad loans jumped four-fold to Rs 16,202.82 crore for the quarter under review compared to Rs 4,910.39 crore parked aside in the same period a year ago.

For the full fiscal 2017-18, the bank posted a standalone loss of Rs 12,282.82 crore against a profit of Rs 1,324.80 crore in 2016-17.

Bank's asset quality has witnessed sharp deterioration as gross net performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans, hit 18.38 per cent of gross advances at the end of March this year, as against 12.53 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs have also soared to 11.24 per cent against 7.81 per cent year ago.

In absolute term, the gross NPA of the bank surged to Rs 86,620 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 55,370 crore in same quarter a year ago.

Similarly, the net NPA also rose to Rs 48,684.29 crore from Rs 32,702 crore at the end of March 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Arbitration panel to hear Vodafone challenge to Rs 22,100 crore tax in February 2019

Sebi to consider penal action against Punjab National Bank, Gitanjali Gems in fraud case

Revenue authorities step up efforts to make businesses file GST returns within deadline

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding