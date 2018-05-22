Home Business

Finance Ministry ties up with 40 entities to extend Mudra funding 

Under the tie-up, these companies will identify people who need loans and underwrite them.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry on Monday announced that it has tied up with 40 entities including Flipkart, Swiggy, Patanjali and Amul, for extending loans to small entrepreneurs under the Mudra scheme.

“We have identified about 40 companies as biggest job creators.

These companies will identify people who need loans under Mudra Yojana, underwrite them and we will extend loans under the scheme,” Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said. 

The companies, which have tied up with the financial services department for this, include Make My Trip, Zomato, Meru Cab, Muthoot, Edelweiss, Amazon, Ola, Amazon, Big Basket, Carz on Rent and Habib Salon. 

