Former CEO Vishal Sikka got Rs 13 crore remuneration from Infosys for FY18

Sikka had resigned as CEO and Managing Director effective August 18, 2017 and as Executive Vice Chairman effective August 24.

NEW DELHI: Former Infosys chief executive Vishal Sikka, who quit in August last year after a protracted row with the company's founders, received Rs 12.92 crore remuneration for 2017-18.

He had received Rs 16.01 crore in 2016-17, according to the company's annual report for last fiscal, ended March 31.

According to the report, Sikka's remuneration for 2017-18 included "USD 0.25 million (approximately Rs 1.60 crore) and USD 0.21 million (About Rs 1.34 crore) as part of 90 days base pay in lieu of notice and variable pay, respectively for fiscal 2018 on account of resignation".

Additionally, it said, "remuneration for fiscal 2018 includes Rs 6.78 crore on account of exercise of 70,772 RSUs (restricted stock options)".

Salil Parekh, who joined Infosys in January this year as the CEO and Managing Director, received a remuneration of Rs 3.98 crore.

Infosys Chief Operating Officer UB Pravin Rao saw his remuneration going up by 5 per cent to Rs 8.22 crore last fiscal, from Rs 7.80 crore in the previous year.

While he had stepped into the interim role after Sikka's resignation as the company conducted the search process for the CEO role, Rao's salary had remained unchanged.

CFO MD Ranganath saw a 68 per cent hike in remuneration for last fiscal to Rs 7.98 crore, from Rs 4.75 crore in 2016-17. Ravi Venkatesan, who quit Infosys Board earlier this month, had seen his remuneration increase by 38 per cent to Rs 1.43 crore.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw drew a remuneration of Rs 1 crore as director on Infosys Board.

Nandan Nilekani, who was brought on Infosys Board on August 24, 2017, has voluntarily chosen not to receive any remuneration for his services rendered to the company.

"We have gone through turbulence, but the resilience of the company has shone through and we are now in a very safe and stable place. The strategy refresh we undertook in the last six months has clearly outlined the way forward for us," Nilekani wrote in the report.

He added that Infosys has a strong execution leadership team in place to steer the company towards its goals.

Former General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer David Kennedy, who also quit last year, took home salary of Rs 7.75 crore, including a severance pay of Rs 6 crore.

Mohit Joshi (President) saw his remuneration increase by 52 per cent to Rs 10.31 crore.

Ravi Kumar S (President and Deputy COO) and Rajesh K Murthy (President) took home Rs 9.54 crore and Rs 9.58 crore respectively.

 

