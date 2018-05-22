Indian online transportation network Ola Cabs expands to three more Australian cities

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Following successful launches in the cities of Perth, Sydney and Melbourne; Ola, one of the world's largest ride sharing platforms, is now available in Brisbane, Gold Coast and Canberra.

To celebrate its launch in these cities, Ola is offering discounted rides from Tuesday.

"As we continue to expand across Australia, we have seen that customers and driver-partners are choosing Ola over competitors for the best rideshare experience possible. By doing so, everyone is choosing an affordable and better way to move," said Chandra Nath, vice president, Head of International, Ola.

Customers can download the Ola app either from Google Play or iOS App Store, register for an Ola account and begin booking their rides.

Now operating across six major metropolitan cities in Australia, Ola continues to receive feedback from customers to understand their needs and enhance their rideshare experience.

This includes regular updates to the Ola app to improve customer experience, lower estimated time of arrival (ETA), strengthening the local support team and providing new promotions.

The service has received a strong response from driver-partners with over 30,000 driver-partners registered Australia-wide.

Further, Ola welcomes driver-partners to sign up and reap the benefits of a market low 7.5 percent introductory commission rate and daily payments.

Ola will continue to build trust with its driver-partners by offering higher earnings and a range of initiatives including Community Town Halls, the first of which took place in Perth in April, attended by over 100 driver-partners.

The next event is scheduled for Sydney in the coming weeks, with similar events to be planned for all cities as part of Ola's commitment to having a driver-partner focussed approach to ride-sharing.

Over the coming months, Ola will continue its rollout in Australia, with launch in cities including Adelaide, Darwin and Hobart. (ANI)