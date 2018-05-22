Home Business

Rupee recovers from 16-month low, up 15 paise against US dollar

Forex dealers said besides selling of the American currency by exporters and banks, weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee.

Published: 22nd May 2018 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee recovered from its 16-month low to trade 15 paise higher at 67.97 against the US dollar in early session today, after opening 10 paise higher, on fresh selling of the dollar by exporters and banks.

Forex dealers said besides selling of the American currency by exporters and banks, weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee.

Further, investor sentiment turned positive on easing trade woes between the US and China leading to a higher opening of the domestic equity market, boosting the domestic unit, they added.

Yesterday, the rupee had lost 12 paise to close at a fresh 16-month low of 68.12 against the US currency on sustained dollar demand from importers and corporates amid weak global cues.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 43.50 points, or 0.12 per cent, higher at 34,659.63 in early trade today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee dollar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Sensex opens in green on value-buying, up 83 points

Finance Ministry ties up with 40 entities to extend Mudra funding 

Samsung launches four new smartphones with Infinity display feature

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures