Home Business

Samsung launches four new smartphones with Infinity display feature

The Infinity Design on the Galaxy A and J Series gives nearly 15 per cent more display area without increasing the overall size. ‘Chat Over Video’ feature is also added to these new models.

Published: 22nd May 2018 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Samsung India Director Sumit Walia at the phone launch in Hyderabad. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Samsung launched four new smartphones — Galaxy J6, J8, A6 and A6+ — with Infinity display feature in India on Monday.

The Infinity Design on the Galaxy A and J Series gives nearly 15 per cent more display area without increasing the overall size. ‘Chat Over Video’ feature is also added to these new models.   

As the competition is intensifying in smartphones market, Samsung, which claims to be a market leader in the segment with close to 40 per cent share, is betting on new designs and features to maintain its position.

“Galaxy J6, J8, A6 and A6+ are built for millennials. These smartphones will set the standard for an unparalleled viewing experience with Samsung’s signature super AMOLED Infinity Display. These phones also get dual rear cameras that let users capture professional grade images. Our latest ‘Make for India’ innovation ‘Chat over Video’ allows uninterrupted viewing experience just the way millennials want it,” said Sumit Walia, Director, Samsung India, during the launch in Hyderabad.

“Samsung had 42 per cent value market share and 37 per cent volume market share in 2017. Samsung Mobile business revenues stood at Rs 34,300 crore in FY17. We are maintaining that growth in FY18 and are confident of continuing it in FY19. The launch of flagship models like S8 and Note8 recently has been driving a lot of value growth for us. With the launch of new models in the mid-price segment, we are only going to consolidate our leadership position,” Walia said.

Galaxy J6, A6 and A6+ will be available across Samsung’s retail stores and Samsung e-shop website from May 22.

Galaxy J6 will also be available on Flipkart while the Galaxy A6 and A6+ will also be available on Amazon starting May 22.

J8 will be available from July 2018 onwards. The devices will be available on Paytm Mall and customers paying through Paytm Mall or ICICI bank credit cards are offered cashback.    

While Galaxy A6+, A6 (4/64GB) and A6 (4/32GB) are priced at Rs 25,990, Rs 22,990 and Rs 21,990 respectively, Galaxy J8, Galaxy J6 (4/64GB) and J6 (3/32GB) variants are priced at Rs 18,990, Rs 16,490 and Rs 13,990 respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Finance Ministry ties up with 40 entities to extend Mudra funding 

Three Fortis Board directors hang up boots before shareholders’ meeting

money, currency, economy

India’s GDP growth in FY18 fourth quarter seen at 7.4 per cent: ICRA

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures