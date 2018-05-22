Samsung launches four new smartphones with Infinity display feature

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Samsung launched four new smartphones — Galaxy J6, J8, A6 and A6+ — with Infinity display feature in India on Monday.

The Infinity Design on the Galaxy A and J Series gives nearly 15 per cent more display area without increasing the overall size. ‘Chat Over Video’ feature is also added to these new models.

As the competition is intensifying in smartphones market, Samsung, which claims to be a market leader in the segment with close to 40 per cent share, is betting on new designs and features to maintain its position.

“Galaxy J6, J8, A6 and A6+ are built for millennials. These smartphones will set the standard for an unparalleled viewing experience with Samsung’s signature super AMOLED Infinity Display. These phones also get dual rear cameras that let users capture professional grade images. Our latest ‘Make for India’ innovation ‘Chat over Video’ allows uninterrupted viewing experience just the way millennials want it,” said Sumit Walia, Director, Samsung India, during the launch in Hyderabad.

“Samsung had 42 per cent value market share and 37 per cent volume market share in 2017. Samsung Mobile business revenues stood at Rs 34,300 crore in FY17. We are maintaining that growth in FY18 and are confident of continuing it in FY19. The launch of flagship models like S8 and Note8 recently has been driving a lot of value growth for us. With the launch of new models in the mid-price segment, we are only going to consolidate our leadership position,” Walia said.

Galaxy J6, A6 and A6+ will be available across Samsung’s retail stores and Samsung e-shop website from May 22.

Galaxy J6 will also be available on Flipkart while the Galaxy A6 and A6+ will also be available on Amazon starting May 22.

J8 will be available from July 2018 onwards. The devices will be available on Paytm Mall and customers paying through Paytm Mall or ICICI bank credit cards are offered cashback.

While Galaxy A6+, A6 (4/64GB) and A6 (4/32GB) are priced at Rs 25,990, Rs 22,990 and Rs 21,990 respectively, Galaxy J8, Galaxy J6 (4/64GB) and J6 (3/32GB) variants are priced at Rs 18,990, Rs 16,490 and Rs 13,990 respectively.