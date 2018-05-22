Home Business

SBI posts Q4 net loss of Rs 7,718 crore on higher bad loans

Stock of SBI was trading 5.2 per cent up at Rs 257.85 on BSE in afternoon trade.

Published: 22nd May 2018 03:51 PM

SBI (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest lender SBI today posted a standalone net loss of Rs 7,718.17 crore for the March quarter due to higher non-performing assets (NPAs).

The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 2,814.82 crore in the corresponding period of 2016-17.

Sequentially, the loss widened from Rs 2,416.37 crore in the third quarter ended December 2017.

Total income during the January-March quarter was up at Rs 68,436.06 crore, from Rs 57,720.07 crore in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Gross NPAs, as a percentage of gross loans, jumped to 10.91 per cent from 6.90 per cent at March-end 2017.

Net NPAs rose to 5.73 per cent of the net advances compared to 3.71 per cent last year.

